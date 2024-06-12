Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Trading Up 0%

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.13 and last traded at $64.13. 2,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

