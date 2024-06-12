Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 213.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 595,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
