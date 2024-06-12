Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 213.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 595,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

