Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.86

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 1929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $775.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

