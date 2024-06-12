Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Continuum Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 249.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 645,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.15. 34,037,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,089,828. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $476.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

