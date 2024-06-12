Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 830,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 371,670 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,952,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 100,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 201,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

