Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.20. 14,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 37,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,006 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

