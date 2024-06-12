Investors Buy High Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 107,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 71,311 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 20,267,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,986,189. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

