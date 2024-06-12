Investors Purchase Large Volume of Upstart Call Options (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 70,891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 53,300 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Upstart Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,130,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,610 shares of company stock worth $5,455,273 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

