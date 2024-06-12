IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.18. 1,575,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,945,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

