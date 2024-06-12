IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. 1,124,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,986,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 11.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

