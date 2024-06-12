Iron Triangle Partners LP Decreases Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,888 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up 1.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 164,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

