Iron Triangle Partners LP Makes New $30.51 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,000. Inspire Medical Systems makes up about 3.9% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.51% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INSP stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -299.62 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.57 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,527 shares of company stock worth $12,730,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

