iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.00

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 14283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

