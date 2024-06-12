iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,951. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

