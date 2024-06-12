iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,951. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

