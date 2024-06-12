iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.58

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 268627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.