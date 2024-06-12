iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.17

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 19138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

