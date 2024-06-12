iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 11,321,757 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

