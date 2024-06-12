iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ITOT traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. 592,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,745. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.