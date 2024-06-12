iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.
