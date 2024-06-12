iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 730,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 189,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,975,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,519,000 after acquiring an additional 145,981 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,633,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

