iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 730,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
