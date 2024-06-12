iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.48

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

