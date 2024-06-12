iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.48

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
