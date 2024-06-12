iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 483,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 889,612 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.93.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.