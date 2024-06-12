iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
