iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading Down 2%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.30. 8,342,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,062,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after buying an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

