iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

