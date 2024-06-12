iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.22

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 3538837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

