iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 978.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

