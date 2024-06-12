iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.75

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.75 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

