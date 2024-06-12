iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.65

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 933547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,845,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

