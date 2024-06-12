iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.25

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 62650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

