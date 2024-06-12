iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.13

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $307.13 and last traded at $307.13, with a volume of 4322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.09 and a 200-day moving average of $286.09.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.