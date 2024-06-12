iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

