iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $34,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,306. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.