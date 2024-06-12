Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,196. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

