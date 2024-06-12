Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 238,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 477,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

