James M. Jenkins Acquires 2,085 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 105,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.50. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

