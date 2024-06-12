Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,286,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,117 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $50.74.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
