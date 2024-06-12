Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,286,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,117 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,862,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 118.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

