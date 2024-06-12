Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells $21,744.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $21,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 104,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
