Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells $21,744.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $21,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 104,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JSPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Report on JSPR

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.