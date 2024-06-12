JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

