JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
JCDXF stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
About JCDecaux
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.