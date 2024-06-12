Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.
GB Group Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of GBG stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 350.80 ($4.47). 1,355,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.12 million, a P/E ratio of -508.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.79.
About GB Group
