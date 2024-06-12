Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

GB Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of GBG stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 350.80 ($4.47). 1,355,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.12 million, a P/E ratio of -508.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.79.

Get GB Group alerts:

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.