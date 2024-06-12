John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.60.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
