John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 32,000 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 225,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,239. The stock has a market cap of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 2.08. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

