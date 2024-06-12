Jonathan Craig Kinney Purchases 700 Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 700 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Craig Kinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 250 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 11 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $184.80.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 400 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $6,720.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 570 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,644.40.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 100 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 260 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 2,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

