JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

JTNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of JTNB remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. JTNB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.88.

Get JTNB Bancorp alerts:

About JTNB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JTNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; mortgage, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans; debit and credit cards; merchant processing services; and online banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for JTNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.