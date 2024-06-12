JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
JTNB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of JTNB remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. JTNB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.88.
About JTNB Bancorp
