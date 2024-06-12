K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 42,856 Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JWSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

