K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $271,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 561,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enovix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 470,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enovix by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,281,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

