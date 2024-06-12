K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $932,000 in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 150,959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 293,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,643,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 17,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

PLTN traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 961,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Plutonian Acquisition Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.