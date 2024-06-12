K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 252,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKH remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

