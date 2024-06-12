K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 5,164 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:PFSI traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

