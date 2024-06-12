K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.72% of Spark I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

SPKL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,512. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.